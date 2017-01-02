Ben Affleck hints that he may not direct solo Batman flick after all

Affleck was tipped to star and direct a Batman solo flick due out in 2018. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Jan 2 — Holy strawberries, Batman! We’re in a jam.

After much hype surrounding the fact that Ben Affleck would be both starring in and directing a Batman solo flick, it turns out that the project may have hit a superhero-sized bump in the road.

While he was quoted as telling Variety as recently as two weeks ago that “everything is coming together,” Affleck appeared to suggest otherwise in an interview published by The Guardian yesterday.

In fact, not only might he be losing interest in directing the film, he might not be keen to make it at all.

“That’s the idea,” Affleck was quoted as saying, when asked about directing the solo flick, tentatively titled The Batman.

“But it’s not a set thing and there’s no script. If it doesn’t come together in a way I think is really great, I’m not going to do it.”

The project was confirmed in July 2016. Affleck who has been working on the script has remained vague about its progress ever since.

Rumour has it that Warner Bros pushed back the Justice League sequel in order to make room for the film.

The Batman is projected to open in 2018.