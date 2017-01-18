Last updated Wednesday, January 18, 2017 1:34 pm GMT+8

Bella Thorne, Edward Norton set to join ‘The Guardian Brothers’

Wednesday January 18, 2017
10:52 AM GMT+8

Bella Thorne will be voicing a character on TMC’s upcoming ‘The Guardian Brother’. — file picBella Thorne will be voicing a character on TMC’s upcoming ‘The Guardian Brother’. — file picLOS ANGELES, Jan 18 — According to Deadline, Bella Thorne and Edward Norton will be joining Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman and Mel Brooks in voicing characters on TMC’s upcoming The Guardian Brothers.

Having acquired most of the rights to the animated Chinese film The Guardian Brothers in May 2016, the Weinstein Company is slowly but surely filling out its cast with A-list celebrities. The latest confirmed actors are Bella Thorne (My Own Worst Enemy, Shake It Up), who will voice the daughter of Nicole Kidman’s character, and Edward Norton (Primal Fear, American History X, Birdman).

The plot of The Guardian Brothers, written and directed by Gary Wang and released in January, 2016, as Little Door Gods, follows the story of a Chinese family who risk losing their business. The Guardians are inhuman protectors of Earth who find themselves in a similar situation.

No release date has yet been announced. — AFP-Relaxnews

