Being honest about wooing corporate clients (VIDEO)

For the past 10 years, An Honest Mistake has been writing and recording their own music that has earned the Malaysians ardent fans in neighbouring Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia and more fondly in the Philippines, countries they have toured. — Picture courtesy of An Honest MistakeKUALA LUMPUR, March 31 — Musicians need money — it’s no secret. Chasing your dreams and rocking out on stage is just the fun part.

How your band increases cash flow does determine a fraction of the experience, ranking somewhere between chart success and the perks of being a bonafide rocker.

An Honest Mistake are addressing the matter frankly.

The Corporate EP consists of five popular cover tracks, some of the biggest pop hits ever written. They include Whitney Houston’s I Wanna Dance with Somebody and Beyonce’s Single Ladies.

The aim? Do something different, as well as try to get corporate gigs where cheesy pop tunes are best enjoyed.

“Because corporate clients tend to lean towards something familiar, we’ve decided this could be a way to go since we’ve never done covers before,” said frontman Darren Teh, who started the band in 2008.

“This isn’t selling out. We’re just doing the right thing, smartly.”

For the past 10 years, the band has been writing and recording their own music that has earned the Malaysians ardent fans in neighbouring Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia and more fondly in the Philippines, countries they have toured.

Teh said The Corporate EP is not a case of caving in or bowing to demands, rather an alternative way of sticking it to the man.

The album artwork is adorned by an army of faceless suits on pink backdrop.

He reckons the record is an inspired method to get local music some new backers.

“It’s opening a new market for ourselves and then changing it from the inside,” said Teh.

“We can educate corporate companies to appreciate and love local music.

“We’ve had many corporate clients request us to perform but reject us for being ‘too original’ and not doing familiar songs,” he added.

“In the eyes of many artistes, doing covers and conforming is selling out. That is a negative perspective while we’re looking at it from a very positive perspective.

“We’re opening doors for ourselves to then promote our original music.”

The five pop sing-alongs from the EP included Katy Perry’s California Girls and Bruno Mars’ That’s What I Like, have been given a punk makeover by a group who have made pop punk genre their own.

The tracks also star Haziq of Sungai Petani alternative rockers I Lost the Plot, hip-hop singer Mimi Fly, solo artistes Sasha Nicole and Aisyah Aziz as well as Kareema Ramli of Maddthelin, who features on a version of Taylor Swift’s You Belong With Me.

In keeping with business theme, An Honest Mistake have tied up with Levi’s Malaysia to promote the EP, which will be taken on a six-stop college tour in the Klang Valley.

It kicked off last night with a set at KDU University College and with shows that run into April.

There are two purposes to the tour, being used as a different method to touring on the road, taking the CDs city to city.

The first is mentorship sessions with the band, answering key questions about getting into a band and balancing time between music and studies.

“When we started out, we had to find our own way. There was no guidance on performance, recording, music management, business or touring or even marketing.

“We learnt from hearsay and if we’re lucky, talk to the industry giants,” said Teh, who previously taught at a university for six years.

Another is a battle of the bands Summer Jamming. Groups and singers from each university will tough it out for an opportunity to meet at a showdown at The Bee, Publika on May 12.

Levi’s goodies worth RM2,000 and a one-song single recording deal, courtesy of Pulse Soundworks, are up for grabs.

Joining the tour for a couple of the shows are producer DJ Biggie, rising hip-hop star, Kiddsanthe, DJ producer Cuurley, Aziz and social media heartthrob DJ Damnyoudan.

Teh is looking forward to getting back in the classroom.

“The idea is to equip students who are interested in starting a career in the music industry.

“Music and arts is a creative industry most parents would have doubts about because of sustainability and success. You can really live off doing music.”

“There are other aspects of the industry that make a career in music work out.

“The sessions will be led by myself and the band along with other artistes onboard. Students have a chance to meet industry people so they are equipped with sufficient knowledge before stepping in.

“For those who already have a foot in, it’s about giving them an extra push so they are able to survive and build something for themselves.”