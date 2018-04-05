Beach House shares song, video for ‘Dark Spring’

A file picture of pop duo Beach House. — AFPLOS ANGELES, April 5 — US dream pop duo Beach House has shared a new track off upcoming album 7, accompanied by a stylish, immersive black-and-white video.

Victoria Legrand and Alex Scally announced last month their plans to release a seventh studio album on May 11, and they’ve released two previous tracks from the album, Lemon Glow and Dive.

The newest song, Dark Spring, will be the album’s opening track, the duo revealed on Twitter. Its video is directed by Zia Anger, who described it as “a very organic thing made with a lot of people (who are also filmmakers), that I love and trust. An anomaly in process.”

On April 30, Beach House will embark on extensive tour that runs through to October. The jaunt kicks off with more than 30 shows around the US and Canada before moving on to the UK and Europe. Since first announcing the tour, the band has added to the tour with additional shows in Madrid, Barcelona and London. Find dates and tickets at www.beachhousebaltimore.com/tour. — AFP-Relaxnews