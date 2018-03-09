Beach House shares ‘Dive’, announces album and tour

Artwork for Beach House’s upcoming album ‘7’. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, March 9 — US dream pop duo Beach House has announced plans for a May album release and an international tour, while sharing the LP’s latest track, Dive.

The track is the second to come from the band’s upcoming album, 7 which has been slated for a May 11 release. Last month the duo shared Lemon Glow as the LP’s debut track.

The release date news came on Wednesday, followed by an announcement of an extensive tour that will run from April 30 through to October. Victoria Legrand and Alex Scally will kick off the tour with more than 30 shows around the US and Canada. They’ll then head to the UK and Europe, with shows kicking off June 2 in Barcelona and culminating in Dublin on October 20. Find dates and tickets at www.beachhousebaltimore.com/tour.

Dive, meanwhile, arrived set to a monochrome, optical-illusion-filled video directed by San Charoenchai.

The aptly named 7 will be Beach House’s seventh studio album, following on from Depression Cherry and Thank Your Lucky Stars, which were released in quick succession in 2015. — AFP-Relaxnews