Showbiz

Beach Boys ‘Pet Sounds’ documentary set to air soon

Wednesday February 8, 2017
09:48 AM GMT+8

The Beach Boys' 'Pet Sounds'. — AFP picThe Beach Boys' 'Pet Sounds'. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Feb 8 — To bring the celebrations of the 50th birthday of Pet Sounds to a close, Showtime will air a documentary about the making-of the Beach Boys’ groundbreaking 1966 album.

The documentary, entitled Beach Boys: Making Pet Sounds features archival footage and outtakes from the recording studios, as well as interviews from surviving band members Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, Bruce Johnston and David Marks (despite having left the band before the album was recorded.)

Released in May 1966, Pet Sounds includes hits such as Wouldn’t It Be Nice and God Only Knows. The album marked a significant change of direction for The Beach Boys, establishing them as a leading and revolutionary musical band that rivalled The Beatles.

Beach Boys: Making Pet Sounds will air on Showtime in April. — AFP-Relaxnews

