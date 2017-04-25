‘Baywatch’ reboot gets new female-centric TV spot (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, April 22 — Here’s a new TV spot for Baywatch that puts the focus on the ladies in the film and is aptly titled “Baes”.

In this remake of the iconic lifeguard series from the ’90s, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson plays the lead role of lifeguard Mitch Buchannon — a character popularised by David Hasselhoff — while Zac Efron plays new recruit and former Olympian Matt Brody.Together, they set out to uncover a local criminal plot that threatens the future of the Bay.

The movie also stars Priyanka Chopra, Alex Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach, Jon Bass and Ilfenesh Hadera.

Directed by Seth Gordon, Baywatch is set for release on May 26.

Dwayne Johnson shared this first look of the upcoming ‘Baywatch’ movie on his Facebook page.