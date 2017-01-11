Last updated Wednesday, January 11, 2017 7:21 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

‘Bates Motel’ brings the creeps in its shocking final season (VIDEO)

Wednesday January 11, 2017
02:05 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

ProjekMMO: Ali Setan ‘mahu’ RM100,000 untuk berlakon?ProjekMMO: Ali Setan ‘mahu’ RM100,000 untuk berlakon?

Chemical leak hits Shell’s Pulau Bukom facilityChemical leak hits Shell’s Pulau Bukom facility

Late Sarawak CM Adenan to be laid to rest tomorrowLate Sarawak CM Adenan to be laid to rest tomorrow

The Edit: Less salt in diet would save livesThe Edit: Less salt in diet would save lives

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

LOS ANGELES, Jan 11 — A new trailer has dropped for the fifth — and final — season of Bates Motel, reports Deadline.

The three-minute trailer spends plenty of time building up the tension in the Bates house before we hear a call from ‘Mother,’ “Norman... dinner!” — despite the death of ‘Mother’ two years previously.

Fans of the series will be hoping to find out Norman’s fate in the final season, as we see him struggle to contain the darker side of his personality with ‘Mother’ threatening to take over his mind completely.

Freddie Highmore will return for the final season as Norman, with Vera Farmiga co-starring as his ‘Mother,’ Norma.

Freddie Highmore stars as Norman Bates in ‘Bates Motel’, which will premiere on February 20. — Picture via YouTube/A&EFreddie Highmore stars as Norman Bates in ‘Bates Motel’, which will premiere on February 20. — Picture via YouTube/A&EThe fifth season will premiere February 20 at 10pm on A&E.

You can view the trailer here. — AFP-Relaxnews

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline