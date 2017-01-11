‘Bates Motel’ brings the creeps in its shocking final season (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Jan 11 — A new trailer has dropped for the fifth — and final — season of Bates Motel, reports Deadline.

The three-minute trailer spends plenty of time building up the tension in the Bates house before we hear a call from ‘Mother,’ “Norman... dinner!” — despite the death of ‘Mother’ two years previously.

Fans of the series will be hoping to find out Norman’s fate in the final season, as we see him struggle to contain the darker side of his personality with ‘Mother’ threatening to take over his mind completely.

Freddie Highmore will return for the final season as Norman, with Vera Farmiga co-starring as his ‘Mother,’ Norma.

Freddie Highmore stars as Norman Bates in ‘Bates Motel’, which will premiere on February 20. — Picture via YouTube/A&EThe fifth season will premiere February 20 at 10pm on A&E.

You can view the trailer here. — AFP-Relaxnews