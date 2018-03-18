Barbara Streisand says she’s never suffered sexual harassment

A file picture of Barbra Streisand performing on stage. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, March 18 — Barbra Streisand recently opened up the current sticky situation in Hollywood and revealed that she has never had a #MeToo moment during her career.

“We’re in a strange time now, in terms of men and women, and the pendulum swinging this way and that way, and it’s going to have to come to the centre,” Streisand said in an interview with Ryan Murphy at the PaleyFest in Hollywood.

When asked if she’d been sexually mistreated at any point in her career, Streisand replied: “No. I mean, never.

“I wasn’t like those pretty girls with those nice little noses. Maybe that’s why. I have no idea, I don’t know.”