Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Barbara Streisand says she’s never suffered sexual harassment

Sunday March 18, 2018
04:05 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: See Karlie Kloss, Aaron Paul play charades with Jimmy FallonThe Edit: See Karlie Kloss, Aaron Paul play charades with Jimmy Fallon

The Edit: Saudi woman boxer breaks exercise tabooThe Edit: Saudi woman boxer breaks exercise taboo

The Edit: Barbra Streisand says she’s never had a #MeToo momentThe Edit: Barbra Streisand says she’s never had a #MeToo moment

No news on Trump-Kim summit as N. Korea wraps up Sweden talksNo news on Trump-Kim summit as N. Korea wraps up Sweden talks

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

A file picture of Barbra Streisand performing on stage. — AFP picA file picture of Barbra Streisand performing on stage. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, March 18 — Barbra Streisand recently opened up the current sticky situation in Hollywood and revealed that she has never had a #MeToo moment during her career.

“We’re in a strange time now, in terms of men and women, and the pendulum swinging this way and that way, and it’s going to have to come to the centre,” Streisand said in an interview with Ryan Murphy at the PaleyFest in Hollywood.

When asked if she’d been sexually mistreated at any point in her career, Streisand replied: “No. I mean, never.

“I wasn’t like those pretty girls with those nice little noses. Maybe that’s why. I have no idea, I don’t know.”

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram