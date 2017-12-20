Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Rain

Showbiz

Baby on the way! Eva Longoria pregnant at 42

Wednesday December 20, 2017
11:28 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Worry persists as Malaysia’s last female Sumatran Rhino refuses to eatWorry persists as Malaysia’s last female Sumatran Rhino refuses to eat

Haley warns US will note who backs anti-Jerusalem resolution at UNHaley warns US will note who backs anti-Jerusalem resolution at UN

Due to rules mix-up, US House must re-vote on tax billDue to rules mix-up, US House must re-vote on tax bill

The Edit: Having an active social life could lower diabetes risk, study saysThe Edit: Having an active social life could lower diabetes risk, study says

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Eva Longoria and Jose 'Pepe' Baston attend the Billboard Latin Music Awards in Coral Gables, Florida, April 27, 2017. — AFP picEva Longoria and Jose 'Pepe' Baston attend the Billboard Latin Music Awards in Coral Gables, Florida, April 27, 2017. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Dec 20 — Eva Longoria and José 'Pepe' Baston are expecting their first child together.

A rep for the Desperate Housewives actress confirmed the happy news to Us Weekly yesterday.

The insider also told the publication that the parents-to-be are expecting a baby boy.

It is understood that the 42-year-old actress is about four months along.

While this will be Longoria’s first child, Baston already shares three kids with ex-wife Natalia Esperón.

Unfortunately, their son Sebastian tragically died days after birth in 2003.

The 49-year-old media mogul is president of Televisa, the largest media company in Latin America.

The couple began dating in 2013 and married in May 2016.

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline