Baby on the way! Eva Longoria pregnant at 42

LOS ANGELES, Dec 20 — Eva Longoria and José 'Pepe' Baston are expecting their first child together.
A rep for the Desperate Housewives actress confirmed the happy news to Us Weekly yesterday.
The insider also told the publication that the parents-to-be are expecting a baby boy.
It is understood that the 42-year-old actress is about four months along.
While this will be Longoria’s first child, Baston already shares three kids with ex-wife Natalia Esperón.
Unfortunately, their son Sebastian tragically died days after birth in 2003.
The 49-year-old media mogul is president of Televisa, the largest media company in Latin America.
The couple began dating in 2013 and married in May 2016.