Baby on the way! Eva Longoria pregnant at 42

Eva Longoria and Jose 'Pepe' Baston attend the Billboard Latin Music Awards in Coral Gables, Florida, April 27, 2017. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Dec 20 — Eva Longoria and José 'Pepe' Baston are expecting their first child together.

A rep for the Desperate Housewives actress confirmed the happy news to Us Weekly yesterday.

The insider also told the publication that the parents-to-be are expecting a baby boy.

It is understood that the 42-year-old actress is about four months along.

While this will be Longoria’s first child, Baston already shares three kids with ex-wife Natalia Esperón.

Unfortunately, their son Sebastian tragically died days after birth in 2003.

The 49-year-old media mogul is president of Televisa, the largest media company in Latin America.

The couple began dating in 2013 and married in May 2016.