Baby Driver’s Ansel Elgort loves durian, jackfruit and Malaysia!

Cast member Ansel Elgort attends the premiere for the movie ‘Baby Driver’ in Los Angeles June 15, 2017. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, July 19 —The main star of upcoming Hollywood action flick Baby Driver, Ansel Elgort, had come to Malaysia over the weekend and had visited some iconic places in the country including Genting Highlands and Batu Caves.

The actor was in the country for the very first time with his co-star Lily James and director Edgar Wright as part of their worldwide “Baby Driver Star Tour”.

The tour is to promote their latest movie, and to date, Malaysia has been the only Asian country included in the tour.

At the press conference event held at Ritz Carlton Kuala Lumpur, the 23-year-old star revealed that he had immediately gone on a food-hunting spree and tasted the king of fruit, durian, for the first time in his life.

“I really like durian. I’m surprised that there’s a debate on whether it’s a great fruit or not. I like the jackfruit as well. So far, I really enjoyed Malaysia,” said the actor who also sometimes moonlights as a DJ named Ansolo.

Unlike Edgar and Lily who arrived in Malaysia a day before the press event, Ansel and his girlfriend Violetta arrived two days earlier just so they can spend enough time exploring the country.

The actor really likes durian. — Picture courtesy of Sony Pictures Malaysia FacebookAs expected, the 23-year-old shared a series of photos of him visiting several places in Malaysia on his Instagram account.

At the grand pink carpet event held at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur yesterday where hundreds of fans turned up to see the trio, Ansel announced that he loves Malaysia and he will definitely return to specifically eat more durian and jackfruit, but most importantly to also meet his fans.

“So much love for everyone in Malaysia. Thank you so much for your support, I cannot wait for you all to see Baby Driver. Honestly I was overwhelmed by the turnout today at the Malaysian premiere, I did not expect such a turnout and warm welcome. You guys are the greatest,” he posted on his Instagram. — CinemaOnline