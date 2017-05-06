‘Baahubali 2’ looks set to become the highest-grossing Indian film of all time

MUMBAI, May 6 — It's barely been a week and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion has managed to outperform even Aamir Khan's Dangal and PK as well as Salman Khan's Sultan, making it the highest-grossing Indian film to date.

According to reports, SS Rajamouli’s fantasy-fiction Bahubali 2 has grossed around Rs750 crore (about US$116 million or RM503 million) and many are speculating that it will be the first Indian film ever to gross over Rs1000 crore.

According to CNN, the film is also doing very well overseas with it being placed third in the US weekend box office with close to US$13 million, despite playing in selected theatres.

In addition to the original Telugu version, the film was also released in Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. There are rumours that that the makers are planning to release Japanese and Chinese dubbed versions of the film too.

Baahubali 2 centres on a prince (played by Prabhas) who discovers his royal heritage and sets out to reclaim his kingdom. It features lavish costumes and epic choreographed fight scenes.