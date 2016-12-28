Avril Lavigne will be back with new music in 2017

Singer Avril Lavigne’s Instagram post on her return back to the music scene. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Dec 28 — Canadian songstress Avril Lavigne has revealed she will release a new album next year, her first since a forced hiatus nearly two years ago due to her battle with Lyme disease.

The singer took to Instagram to deliver the news to her fans, posting a photo of herself posing with a piano and commenting: “I’m really happy to announce that I am now working on new music and I will be releasing a new album in 2017,” she wrote. “I can’t wait to open up and share my heart with you! I’m excited for you guys to hear the new songs. It’s going to be an amazing 2017!”

Best known for tunes such as Complicated, a track on her 2002 debut album, the 2017 record will mark Lavigne’s sixth studio album, and her first new release since 2013.

Lavigne was diagnosed with Lyme disease in early 2015 and her last single was Fly, which she wrote and performed for the 2015 Special Olympics (via The Wrap). — AFP-Relaxnews