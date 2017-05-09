‘Avatar’ gains Cliff Curtis as new lead

Cliff Curtis (seen with Kim Dickens) will join the successful 'Avatar' franchise. — Picture by Elizabeth Weinberg/The New York TimesLOS ANGELES, May 9 — Cliff Curtis of Fear the Walking Dead is joining the cast of James Cameron's four upcoming films in the Avatar franchise, with outline details revealed about his character's role.

With the first of four planned Avatar sequels due December 2020, Cliff Curtis has added his name to the franchise's cast.

Already in place to return from 2009's opener are Sam Worthington (Terminator Salvation, Hacksaw Ridge,) Zoe Saldana (Guardians of the Galaxy, Star Trek films,) and Sigourney Weaver (Aliens, Finding Dory.)

New Zealander Cliff Curtis comes in from Fear the Walking Dead, AMC's ongoing The Walking Dead spin-off, having made his 1993 debut with a supporting role in The Piano and since counting appearances in Three Kings, Training Day, Collateral Damage, The Fountain, Sunshine, 10,000 BC, The Last Airbender and film festival success The Dark Horse.

He worked with Zoe Saldana on Colombiana.

Curtis is to play the part of new character Tonowari, the leader of the Metkayina, a reef people clan, Deadline reports.

With a worldwide box office return of US$2.78 billion (RM12.8 billion), Avatar remains the highest grossing film of all time (without taking into account monetary inflation.)

In second place is another James Cameron film, 1997's Titanic, on US$2.18bn. Both have enjoyed theatrical re-releases following their original run. — AFP-Relaxnews