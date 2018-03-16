Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Thunderstorm

Showbiz

Ava DuVernay to direct DC Comics superhero film

Friday March 16, 2018
12:06 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Chinese woman suffers stroke after using phone for 20 hours non-stopChinese woman suffers stroke after using phone for 20 hours non-stop

Klopp hopes Liverpool will bounce back after United lossKlopp hopes Liverpool will bounce back after United loss

Nur Sajat now has her own web-based reality TV seriesNur Sajat now has her own web-based reality TV series

The Edit: Flora and fauna SOS in numbersThe Edit: Flora and fauna SOS in numbers

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

DuVernay is finalising an agreement with DC Comics and Warner Bros to shoot the film, an adaptation of the eponymous comic book by Jack Kirby, sources said. — Reuters picDuVernay is finalising an agreement with DC Comics and Warner Bros to shoot the film, an adaptation of the eponymous comic book by Jack Kirby, sources said. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, March 16 — Director Ava DuVernay, the first African-American woman to helm a film with a budget over US$100 million (RM398 million), will now take on superhero film The New Gods, sources said.

The 45-year-old filmmaker, who directed Oscar-nominated civil rights drama Selma, is finalising an agreement with DC Comics and Warner Bros to shoot the film, an adaptation of the eponymous comic book by Jack Kirby, sources close to the director and the studio told AFP.

It would be the second major superhero film directed by a woman after Patty Jenkins directed Wonder Woman, a film also drawn from the DC Comics universe that was released last summer.

DuVernay directed recently-released A Wrinkle in Time, smashing the US$100 million budget barrier, as well as 13th, an Oscar-winning documentary about mass incarceration of African-Americans. — AFP

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram