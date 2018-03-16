Ava DuVernay to direct DC Comics superhero film

DuVernay is finalising an agreement with DC Comics and Warner Bros to shoot the film, an adaptation of the eponymous comic book by Jack Kirby, sources said. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, March 16 — Director Ava DuVernay, the first African-American woman to helm a film with a budget over US$100 million (RM398 million), will now take on superhero film The New Gods, sources said.

The 45-year-old filmmaker, who directed Oscar-nominated civil rights drama Selma, is finalising an agreement with DC Comics and Warner Bros to shoot the film, an adaptation of the eponymous comic book by Jack Kirby, sources close to the director and the studio told AFP.

It would be the second major superhero film directed by a woman after Patty Jenkins directed Wonder Woman, a film also drawn from the DC Comics universe that was released last summer.

DuVernay directed recently-released A Wrinkle in Time, smashing the US$100 million budget barrier, as well as 13th, an Oscar-winning documentary about mass incarceration of African-Americans. — AFP