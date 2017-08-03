Attention cover artists, you can win cash in Namewee’s music video contest! (VIDEO)

The competition has only two simple rules; one – the singers must be of the three different races in Malaysia. Two – the cover song must be accompanied with a creative music video. ― TheHive picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 ― Ever since Namewee released his patriotic Merdeka-themed song Ali AhKao dan Muthu, it has been getting tonness of hits and positive reception from fans.

The reaction has inspired the 34-year-old music talent to hold a special competition, and it is a cover-singing and music video contest for Ali AhKao dan Muthu.

The competition has only two simple rules; one – the singers must be of the three different races in Malaysia, regardless of age or gender. Two – since this is also a music video competition, the cover song must be accompanied with a creative music video.

Fans can also be creative with the song and music video, such as rearranging the tune or changing the lyrics.

The grand winner of the competition will receive a cash prize of RM10,000, while the first and second runners-up will receive RM6,000 and RM4,000 respectively, courtesy of VOOV live video broadcasting app.

“Gather your friends from another mother and sing with them. Find a good cameraman to shoot your music video,” Namewee says in his latest Namewee Tokok video.

The deadline for the competition is on Saturday, 19 August 2017, so the video should be uploaded on YouTube by that date, and it has to be published as “unlisted”.

Send the link of the music video to Contact.namewee@gmail.com, and the winners will be announced on Saturday, 26 August on the VOOV Live channel.

The video submission will also need to include ID photos of the contestants.

“I really hope we can discover more hidden talents, good singers and good video makers from different races in Malaysia,” said the sensational singer and filmmaker.

Namewee also mentioned that for those who can’t sing or make videos, but desperately want to join the competition, they will be given a bonus reward.

If the person’s comment in Namewee’s latest music video Ali AhKao dan Muthu gets the most likes on YouTube before 19 August, the person will receive RM1,000.

Ali AhKao dan Muthu was released in conjunction with Malaysia’s 60th anniversary. The song has gathered over 800,000 views on YouTube.

Apart from Namewee, the song features Dato David Arumugam of Alleycats and Aniq, winner of Ceria Popstar 2016. — TheHive.Asia