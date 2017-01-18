‘Attack On Titan’ may get Hollywood remake

You can start your wish list of Hollywood stars who will be playing these characters. — Handout via CinemaOnlineKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — Attack on Titan is about to get a whole less Japanese and a lot more Americanised as a major US studio is already negotiating to get feature rights for the popular Japanese manga.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them producer David Heyman may have found his next project as he will be handling the remake once the studio gets the rights for it.

The Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Hajime Isayama has been a story of success ever since it was first published in 2009. It has spawned not only live-action movies but also anime movies, light novel series, spin-off manga series, anime television series, and video games.

The aforementioned two-part movie the possible Hollywood remake will be based on was released back in 2015. The first part, Attack on Titan was released in Japan on August 1 and the second part, Attack on Titan: End of the World, followed on September 19.

Although the first part performed better than the second part at the box office, both were popular with fans of the manga and have also been released in various countries including Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, Russia and the US.

Attack on Titan follows the story of the gigantic Titans that eat humans seemingly without reason. When Eren’s mother gets eaten, he and his adopted sister Mikasa and childhood friend Armin join the Survey Corps, an elite team specialising in killing titans. — CinemaOnline