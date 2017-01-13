Last updated Friday, January 13, 2017 8:23 pm GMT+8

‘Atlanta’ Season 2 delayed until 2018

Friday January 13, 2017
06:56 PM GMT+8

Glover will have a busy year ahead of him, now that he has been confirmed for the role of Lando Calrissian in the Han Solo Star Wars movie. — Reuters picGlover will have a busy year ahead of him, now that he has been confirmed for the role of Lando Calrissian in the Han Solo Star Wars movie. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Jan 13 — Bad news for Atlanta fans, season 2 of Donald Glover's show has been delayed until 2018 reports Deadline.

FX has announced that the followup season of the comedy show will not air this year due to Glover's production schedule, and is now instead slated for release next year.

Glover will have a busy year ahead of him, now that he has been confirmed for the role of Lando Calrissian in the Han Solo Star Wars movie, also for a 2018 release.

Atlanta won two awards at the recent Golden Globes, picking up best comedy series and Glover named best actor in a comedy series. It also won the Critics' Choice Award for Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, with Glover also recently nominated for a WGA Award and DGA Award. — AFP-Relaxnews

