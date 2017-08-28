At MTV VMAs, cleavage, tons of sparkle and Wonder Woman

Nicki Minaj arrives at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California, August 27, 2017. — Reuters pic LOS ANGELES, Aug 28 — MTV’s Video Music Awards have produced some unforgettable red carpet moments in the past — Lady Gaga’s red meat dress, Shakira’s furkini top and Madonna’s white lace Like a Virgin dress with BOY TOY buckle spring to mind.

Yesterday night’s gala in Los Angeles did not produce one of those “wow” moments, but a few stars gave it their all on the red carpet — or the blue carpet, in this case.

In the Gallery

Singer Lorde at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California August 28, 2017. — Reuters pic



Demi Lovato at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California August 28, 2017. — Reuters pic



Jason Koenig (left), Jenny Pegouskie and Ed Sheeran at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California August 28, 2017. — Reuters pic



Rock band 30 Seconds to Mars at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California August 28, 2017. — Reuters pic



Fall Out Boy at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California August 28, 2017. — Reuters pic



DJ Calvin Harris at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California August 28, 2017. — Reuters pic



Savage and Amber Rose at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California August 28, 2017. — Reuters pic



Noah Cyrus at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California August 28, 2017. — Reuters pic



Singer Vanessa Hudgens at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California August 28, 2017. — Reuters pic



Billy Ray Cyrus at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California August 28, 2017. — Reuters pic



Katy Perry at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California August 28, 2017. — Reuters pic



Pink at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California August 28, 2017. — Reuters pic



Musician Kendrick Lamar at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California August 28, 2017. — Reuters pic



Fifth Harmony at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California August 28, 2017. — Reuters pic



Olivia Munn at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California August 28, 2017. — Reuters pic



Kesha at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California August 28, 2017. — Reuters pic



Hailey Baldwin at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California August 28, 2017. — Reuters pic



Nicki Minaj at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California August 28, 2017. — Reuters pic



Shawn Mendes at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California August 28, 2017. — Reuters pic



Paris Jackson at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California August 28, 2017. — Reuters pic



Mel B at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California August 28, 2017. — Reuters pic

Here are some highlights:

Katy Perry, chameleon

Host Katy Perry rocked a number of looks, from her sculptural, low-cut white one-shoulder gown with a chic train by Stephane Rolland to her grand entrance on stage in MTV’s iconic “Moonman” costume.

“I’m terrified,” the 27-year-old pop diva — looking feisty with her short blonde pixie haircut — said before the show. “I’m not very good at speaking.”

At one point in the show, she came out with a doll in a baby carrier — a nod to the many stars from Pink to DJ Khaled who attended the ceremony with their children.

She finished the show by performing her hit single Swish Swish in a short white dress embellished with a sparkling basketball at her waist.

Katy Perry arrives at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California, August 27, 2017. — Reuters picBad girls

Music royalty are certainly never afraid to show skin.

Rapper Nicki Minaj — who has rocked the VMAs red carpet over the years in everything from a space-age purple jumpsuit to a sexy navy blue gown with tons of cutouts and mesh — did not disappoint this year, showing up in a pink latex jumpsuit.

The ensemble showcased her ample curves — and she died her hair pink to match.

Tons of bling — diamonds, if you please — finished off the look.

Paris Jackson, the daughter of late “King of Pop” Michael Jackson who presented an award, chose a beige Christian Dior dress with a see-through embroidered tulle skirt and hot pants underneath.

And Demi Lovato went for a daring black lace Zuhair Murad bodysuit that left little to the imagination, paired with glittering black harem pants.

Demi Lovato arrives at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California, August 27, 2017. — Reuters pic A few princesses

On the other end of the sartorial spectrum, New Zealand songstress Lorde went for the princess look with an ethereal strapless lilac Monique Lhuillier gown that tumbled to the floor in a trail of feathers.

And Kesha, whose first album in five years came out this month, floated on stage in a gauzy pale pink gown with layers of tulle cascading to the floor.

Kesha did not perform yesterday, but presented an award, and made an impassioned speech about suicide prevention — one of the many social issues tackled during the gala.

Gal Gadot presents an award at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California, August 27, 2017. — Reuters picWonder Woman herself

The final award of the night for Video of the Year, which went to rapper Kendrick Lamar, was presented by none other than Gal Gadot, the star of one of the summer’s biggest hit movies, Wonder Woman.

And the Israeli actress looked every bit the warrior princess — a ladylike one — in a midnight blue Prabal Gurung cocktail dress with delicate, sparkling paillettes and just the right amount of see-through detailing.

“Elated & grateful. My childhood dream of dressing #WonderWoman came true,” Gurung said on Twitter. — AFP

Paris Jackson arrives at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California, August 27, 2017. — Reuters pic