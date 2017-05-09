‘Asia’s Got Talent’ Singapore auditions to be at Marina Bay Sands

AXN is holding open auditions for 'Asia's Got Talent' on Sunday. — Picture by AXNSINGAPORE, May 9 — The open auditions in Singapore for the Asia’s Got Talent’s second season will be held at Marina Bay Sands on Sunday, AXN announced yesterday.

Producers are expecting around 1,000 acts to turn up to audition when doors at to the MasterCard Theatres open at 10.30am.

The prize money for the eventual winner is US$100,000 (RM433,650).

“Asia’s Got Talent is the world’s biggest talent competition that unites the region’s diverse cultures in a vibrant celebration of the performing arts,” said Virginia Lim, senior vice president and the head of content for production and marketing at Sony Pictures Television Networks, Asia.

“We invite all Singaporeans of any age and with any talent to show our producers what they can do.”

Applicants are encouraged to first register www.AXN-Asia.com/AsiasGotTalent (registration closes on May 31).

From here, open auditions will be held in Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Taipei, and Bangkok.

If an act is successful during the open auditions, they may then be selected to perform at judges’ auditions later in the year.

The auditions will be taped, and may be seen when the show premieres towards the end of the year on AXN.

The winners of the previous season in 2015 were shadow play performers El Gamma Penumbra, from the Philippines.

Then, the judging panel comprised Anggun, David Foster, Melanie C, Vanness Wu.

The judges for the upcoming season will be announced closer to the show’s air date. — TODAY