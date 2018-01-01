Asian stars top list of most beautiful and handsome faces of 2017

Filipino actress Liza Soberano claimed the top spot in ‘100 Most Beautiful Faces 2017’ released by Independent Critics. — Picture courtesy of Instagram / Liza SoberanoNEW YORK, Jan 1 — Filipino actress Liza Soberano took the number one spot of a list of the most beautiful faces for 2017.

Released by Independent Critics, led by film critic TC Candler, Soberano’s top spot was revealed in a YouTube video published last week. She beat 90,000 other female celebrities from around the world.

The beautiful Soberano is the first Filipina to top this list since it was started in 1990. Last year, she was placed second behind English model and actress Jourdan Dunn.

BTS member Kim Tae-hyung topped the ‘100 Most Handsome Faces 2017’. — Picture courtesy of Instagram / BTSTaeIn the men’s list, BTS member Kim Tae-hyung, better known as V, topped the ‘100 Most Handsome Faces 2017’.

Other notable names in the men’s list include Taeyang of Big Bang (No 19), Siwon of Super Junior (No 40) and the late Jonghyun of SHINee (No 27).

The Independent Critics searches for “grace, elegance, originality, daring, passion, class, poise, joy, promise, hope” in finding the most beautiful people from almost 40 countries to be included in its lists.