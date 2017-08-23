Asghar Farhadi starts on his first Spanish film with Penelope Cruz, Javier Bardem

Spanish actress Penelope Cruz and husband Spanish actor Javier Bardem will play opposite each other under director Asghar Farhadi. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Aug 23 — Iranian director Asghar Farhadi has begun shooting Todos lo saben [Everybody Knows], a psychological thriller that will bring together Penélope Cruz and her husband Javier Bardem onscreen.

For his eighth feature, Asghar Farhadi travelled to Spain where he called on the services of two international stars that are also natives of the country, Cruz and Bardem. Not much is known about the details of the plot, which centres on Carolina, who makes a trip home to her native village in Spain to attend a family reunion that turns into a nightmare with tragic consequences.

This will be Farhadi’s second film to be shot in a language other than Persian. In 2013, the filmmaker brought together Bérénice Bejo and Tahar Rahim in a French-language film, The Past, which won Bejo the Cannes Film Festival Best Actress Award.

The Iranian is internationally renowned for his films About Elly and A Separation, which won the 2011 Golden Bear in Berlin, an Oscar, a Golden Globe and a French César Award for best foreign language film. His most recent feature, The Salesman, won the 2016 best actor and best screenplay awards in Cannes before going on to earn Farhadi a second Oscar. — AFP-Relaxnews