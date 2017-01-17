As ratings nosedive, Cumberbatch, Freeman ‘reluctant’ to return for more ‘Sherlock’

An undated handout photo of Benedict Cumberbatch, as the title character in the television series ‘Sherlock,’ with Martin Freeman as Watson. — BBC/Hartswood Films for Masterpiece pic via The New York TimesLONDON, Jan 17 — Never mind the poor ratings, there might not be another series of Sherlock due to the reportedly “frosty” relationship between the hit BBC show’s two stars, Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman.

According to a report in The Sun, the actors who play Sherlock and his sidekick Dr John Watson respectively are said to be “hardly close” and apparently never socialise outside of the show.

They are also not especially keen to come back for a fifth season, according to today’s report.

A source told the UK tabloid: “Benedict and Martin aren’t mates and they don’t spend time together away from the show.

“They’re professional and very polite to each other but there’s not the warmth you’d expect after filming together for six years.

“There isn’t a huge desire to come back for another season.”

Co-creator Steven Moffat has already said the future of the show depends on the two actors’ busy Hollywood schedules and their willingness to return.

The revelation comes as Sherlock drew its lowest-ever overnight UK ratings on Sunday night.

Around 5.9 million tuned in to watch the series last episode, “The Final Problem,” down from the 8.1 million who watched the first episode on New Year’s Day.

This season’s Sherlock has divided fans due to what some have called a needlessly convoluted plot that is a marked departure from the original books written by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.