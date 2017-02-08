Arnold Schwarzenegger is back for revenge in ‘Aftermath’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Feb 8 — The first trailer for Aftermath starring Arnold Schwarzenegger was released yesterday.

Announced via Schwarzenegger’s Facebook page, the trailer shows Schwarzenegger as a grieving and vengeful husband and father after a plane crash, inadvertently caused by an air traffic controller (played by Scoot McNairy), kills his family. Actress Maggie Grace plays the air controller’s wife.

Based on a true story, Aftermath is directed by Elliot Lester (Blitz) from a screenplay written by Javier Gullón (Enemy) and produced by Darren Aronofsky (Noah). The movie will arrive in theatres and on-demand on April 7, 2017. — AFP-Relaxnews

A screengrab from ‘Aftermath’ that sees Arnold Schwarzenegger back in action once again.