Arnold Schwarzenegger gets special honour for his environmental work (VIDEO)

Arnold Schwarzenegger gets special honour for his environmental work

Sunday April 30, 2017
05:15 PM GMT+8

Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger had a colourful career, including as a former California governor. — Reuters picActor Arnold Schwarzenegger had a colourful career, including as a former California governor. — Reuters picPARIS, April 30 — American actor and politician Arnold Schwarzenegger on Friday received France's highest honour - the Legion of Honour - in recognition for his environmental work.

Schwarzenegger, a movie star and former California governor, received the award from French President Francois Hollande at the Elysee Palace.

Speaking after meeting Hollande, the Terminator star said he was very honoured to receive the award and vowed to take part in the fight for a clean environment.

"Hasta la vista, baby and I'll be back," he said before leaving. — Reuters

