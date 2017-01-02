Ariana Grande to join ‘Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius’

Ariana Grande at the 2014 MTV Music Video Awards in Inglewood, California August 24, 2014. ― Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Jan 2 ― Ariana Grande is set to be a guest character in the game “Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius.”

The popstar took to Instagram to announce the news, posting a photo of herself playing on her mobile in a board room alongside the caption: “pretty lil thing holds her own in a room of men in suits.” She added that her character in the game was “the cutest thing i’ve ever seen in my entire life.”

A video clip followed, revealing that the star’s character will be clad in a latex bunny outfit, complete with gloves and ears. It looks like her character’s moves will include casting spells and singing. ― AFP-Relaxnews