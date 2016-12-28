Ariana Grande baulks at being sexually objectified: I am not a piece of meat

Ariana Grande performs at Z100’s Jingle Ball in New York December 9, 2016. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Dec 28 — Ariana Grande is known to speak her mind, especially when it comes to sexism.

The Side to Side singer took to Twitter yesterday to express how “sick” she felt after a fan sexually objectified her in front of her boyfriend, Mac Miller.

The 23-year-old Grande wrote about getting food with Miller and meeting a young boy who “was loud and excited” and telling Miller he was “a big fan.”

“I thought all of this was cute and exciting until he said ‘ariana is sexy as hell man i see you, i see you hitting that!!!’” the Dangerous Woman singer wrote.

“This may not seem like a big deal to some of you but I feel sick and objectified,” Grande continued.

“I was also sitting right there when he said it.”

The Grammy-nominee asserted that she experiences moments like these “all the time” and that they “contribute to women’s sense of fear and inadequacy.”

“I am not a piece of meat that a man gets to utilise for his pleasure,” she continued.

“I’m an adult human being in a relationship with a man who treats me with love and respect.”

Grande also took time to respond to a social media user who called her out for objectifying herself in her music and being “a tad hypocritical.”

She responded: “That’s the thing. women expressing sexuality is often mistaken for “hi come disrespect me!!!!” .. & that’s just not the case.

“Women (and men) can express themselves however they’d like !!! even loving sex!! this is not an invitation to be disrespected.”

@xxTirzaJessxx that's the thing. women expressing sexuality is often mistaken for "hi come disrespect me!!!!".. & that's just not the case. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 28, 2016