Ariana Grande shares clip on ‘Beauty and the Beast’ iconic title song

Here’s a look behind the scenes of our recording of #BeautyandtheBeast 🥀 http://bit.ly/2l1LPtl & http://bit.ly/2kZx8aU @johnlegend @beautyandthebeast A video posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Feb 12, 2017 at 11:01am PST

LOS ANGELES, Feb 13 — As the wait for live-action movie ‘Beauty and the Beast’ from Walt Disney Studios becomes less torturous, we’re treated to a new clip that gives us a behind-the-scenes look at the film’s theme song.

Ariana Grande took to Instagram to share footage of how she and John Legend collaborated for the song. The film, directed by Bill Condon, stars Emma Watson and Dan Stevens as the untraditional Disney couple, Beauty and the Beast.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast is a live-action re-telling of the studio’s animated classic which refashions the classic characters from the tale as old as time for a contemporary audience, staying true to the original music while updating the score with several new songs. Beauty and the Beast is the fantastic journey of Belle, a bright, beautiful and independent young woman who is taken prisoner by a beast in his castle. Despite her fears, she befriends the castle’s enchanted staff and learns to look beyond the Beast’s hideous exterior and realise the kind heart and soul of the true Prince within.”

The film also stars Luke Evans as Gaston, Kevin Kline as Belle’s eccentric father Maurice, Josh Gad as Lefou, Ewan McGregor as Lumiere the candelabra, Stanley Tucci as Maestro Cadenza, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Plumette, Audra McDonald as Madame Garderobe, Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, and Emma Thompson as the teapot, Mrs. Potts.

Beauty and the Beast is set for release on March 17.

The live-action movie 'Beauty and the Beast' stars Emma Watson and Dan Stevens. ― Screengrab from YouTube video