Ariana Grande cancels Vietnam concert due to health problems

Singer Ariana Grande arrives at the 57th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 8, 2015. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Aug 24 — Vietnamese fans will be upset to know that their hopes of watching Ariana Grande live has been dashed after the singer cancelled her concert there.

Grande took to Instagram to reveal to her fans that she had to cancel yesterday’s Ho Chi Minh City performance due to health issues. In the post, the pop singer apologised to her fans and thanked them for their kind understanding.

“My babes in Vietnam, I apologise from the bottom of my heart but I’m really dealing with some health problems at the moment.

“I came here to Vietnam, so excited to perform, my doctor won’t allow me to do the show for you tonight.”

“I’m so so sorry. There is nothing I hate to do more than to do this but I promise to make it up to you in the future. I love you and thank you for understanding.”

No official details on the nature of her illness have been revealed but Grande is scheduled to perform in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou Shi before heading to New Zealand and Australia next.