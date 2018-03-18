Aretha Franklin cancels concerts due to medical concerns

Singer Aretha Franklin performs onstage at BET Honours 2014 at Warner Theatre in Washington on February 8, 2014. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, March 18 — Aretha Franklin has reportedly cancelled two of her major upcoming concerts due to health concerns.

The legendary singer was supposed to perform at the New Jersey Performing Arts Centre on March 25 and at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on April 28.

“Aretha Franklin has been ordered by her doctor to stay off the road and rest completely for at least the next two months,” read a statement from her reps.

“She is extremely disappointed she cannot perform at this year’s New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival as she had expected and hoped to.”

Franklin last performed live at Elton John’s annual AIDS Foundation gala late last year and she’s been dodging rumours of poor health for years.