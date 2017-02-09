Aretha Franklin announces plans to retire from music industry

Aretha Franklin has said she wants to spend more time with her grandchildren. ― AFP picLOS ANGELES, Feb 9 — The Queen of Soul has announced plans to retire from recording this year.

In an interview with Detroit TV station WDIV Local 4, Aretha Franklin dropped the bombshell announcement saying, “I must tell you, I am retiring this year.”

“This will be my last year... I will be recording, but this will be my last year in concert. This is it.”

Franklin, 74, said she wants to spend more time with her grandchildren who are headed to college.

“I feel very, very enriched and satisfied with respect to where my career came from and where it is now,” she said.

“I’ll be pretty much satisfied, but I’m not going to go anywhere and just sit down and do nothing. That wouldn’t be good either.”

She said she plans to quit performing following the release of her new album which drops later this year. The album was produced by Stevie Wonder. — AFP-Relaxnews