Are there finally going to be wedding bells for Emma Bunton?

Emma Bunton might finally be getting married to Jade Jones. — Cover Media picLONDON, April 16 — Emma Bunton, who gained fame as Baby Spice of the Spice Girls, might finally be getting hitched to longtime beau, Damage singer Jade Jones.

The couple, who have been together for more than 20 years now, have two children together, Tate and Beau Lee Jones.

Bunton, 41, in a recent interview discussed the possibility of nuptials to formalise their relationship. In the interview with The Sun’s Fabulous magazine, the blonde beauty said, “It would be nice, wouldn’t it? Part of me really wants to organise something. I should get round to it. He already calls me his wife and I call him my husband.

“There aren’t any plans for a wedding, but we do talk about it. I think because both of us are Aquarius we try and live for the moment, so don’t plan things too far ahead.

“I’m so lucky to have found him. He has been a real support and is so positive, as sometimes I get nervous or worry about things. He’s a good man to have around.”

Compared to many other celebrity couples whose unions don’t seem to last very long, Bunton and Jones seem to have found the right formula.

Bunton said that respect and making each other laugh were big factors.