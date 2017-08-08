Are ‘The West Wing’, ‘ER’ and ‘30 Rock’ coming back to NBC?

NBC plans to leverage its former catalogue in a bid to regain the ratings it enjoyed in the 1990s. ― AFP picLOS ANGELES, Aug 8 ― Next month’s return of Will & Grace and the remake of Miami Vice starring Vin Diesel seem to have inspired NBC. The network’s revival wish-list includes glory-days successes such as The West Wing, ER, 30 Rock and The Office.

NBC used to be the most watched network in the US, but for 10 years now CBS has laid claim to the title. In the 1990s, the network had all the hits of the day: Friends, Seinfeld, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Mad About You, The Cosby Show and Cheers.

Those days are over, but NBC still has a yen to return to this golden age. For proof, look no further than the September 28 relaunch of one of its former successes, Will & Grace, which will air for two more seasons. The network is also working on a remake of Miami Vice, which garnered a huge audience from 1984 to 1989.

NBC also tried to reunite the onetime cast of Friends, the Manhattan-based sitcom that was one of the most popular shows of all time, but met with opposition from the actors of the hit series, who refused to reprise their roles. But this didn’t deter network chairman Bob Greenblatt, who recently told Deadline that he intends to target four other previous successes for revival in the years to come.

Chief among these is The West Wing, a resounding critical triumph broadcast from 1998 to 2006. Hailed for its realism and the high quality of its cast, decor, and direction, the series starred Martin Sheen in the role of the President of the United States. The political drama by Aaron Sorkin received no less than 26 Emmy Awards and two Golden Globes.

Greenblatt also aims to revive ER, an innovative medical series (1994 to 2009) which attracted a vast audience and launched the careers of several talented actors including George Clooney, Julianna Margulies and Noah Wyle.

More recent comedies such as 30 Rock, with Tina Fey and Alec Baldwin, and The Office, which starred Steve Carell, are also on Greenblatt’s list. These series, which both went off the air in 2013, counted as NBC’s last two popular and critical successes, until the launch of This Is Us in September 2016.

However, for the moment, these projects remain on the drawing board. As Greenblatt pointed out to Deadline, they are possibilities to be explored in the hope of reinstating NBC as the number one network in the minds of TV viewers. ― AFP-Relaxnews