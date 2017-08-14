Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Are Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry back on again?

Monday August 14, 2017
Orlando Bloom at the 89th Academy Awards Oscars Vanity Fair Party in Beverly Hills, February 26, 2017. — Reuters picOrlando Bloom at the 89th Academy Awards Oscars Vanity Fair Party in Beverly Hills, February 26, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Aug 14 — What does an Ed Sheeren concert, Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry have to do with each other, you ask?

Well, it’s sparked rumours that Bloom and Perry are back together after being spotted getting cosy at Sheeren’s concert at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles.

Trying to go incognito, the pair wore similar styled baseball caps and bomber jackets but that didn’t stop fans from noticing them. Perry was seen leaning back into Bloom as he wrapped his arm around her waist.

E! News quoted an eyewitness as saying: “They definitely seemed like they’re back together. They cuddled most of the night. She sat on his lap most of the night and shared kisses.”

“They looked like they were having the time of their lives. People didn’t really bug her. I don’t really think people knew it was them because they had hats on and stuff,” the source added.

The pair had officially announced in February that they were ending to their 10-month relationship.

