Are Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup cosying up off-screen?

Watts called time on her 11-year relationship with Liev Schreiber last year. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, July 18 — They star as husband and wife on the series Gypsy, and now it seems reel life might be spilling over in real life, as reports emerge claiming Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup are dating.

Page Six, which was first to break the news of the new couple, claimed that the pair was spotted holding hands in New York over the weekend.

An eyewitness claims Watts and Crudup were holding hands as they walked into a cafe for lunch.

The witness was quoted as saying they “looked happy and were laughing a lot, then left again holding hands.”

Crudup dated actress Mary-Louise Parker until 2003, when he left her (six months pregnant with their child) for actress Claire Danes. Crudup and Danes dated for four years before splitting in 2006.