Are Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander getting married?

Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander pose as they attend the photocall for the movie ‘The Light Between Oceans’ at the 73rd Venice Film Festival in Venice September 1, 2016. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Sept 5 — Wedding bells just might be ringing for Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander as rumours are rife they could be walking down the aisle soon.

According to The Sun, Fassbender and Vikander are planning to wed in a secret ceremony at a five-star resort in Ibiza next month and no details are being spared for the big day.

The paper quoted a source as saying: “The details of the party are being kept under lock and key,” the report reads.

“Guests have been told to arrive in Ibiza on a certain date and they will then be collected and taken to the hotel.

“He’s splashing out big time and it’s going to be the party of the year.”

The couple met and fell in love while working on the film The Light Between Oceans in 2014. They were also spotted vacationing in Ibiza earlier in July.