Are Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds hinting Pierce Brosnan will be in ‘Deadpool 2’?

LOS ANGELES, Jan 18 — What’s going on: Are Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman hinting at the possibility that Pierce Brosnan will be a part of Deadpool 2?
Reynolds and Jackman shared pictures on social media photos of them hanging out with Brosnan at a secret meeting which has left many wondering if Brosnan is being roped in to play time-travelling mutant Nathan Summers aka Cable.
The trio can be seen in a “hear no evil, speak no evil, see no evil” pose with Reynolds captioning his Instagram snap as: “Wolvie. Bond. Wade.”
According to DigitalSpy, Cable is the time-travelling son of X-Man Cyclops and Madelyne Pryor who journeys back into his own past to save mutant-kind from the brink of destruction.
Regardless of this latest rumour, X-Men fans are still eagerly waiting to see who actually gets cast as Cable in Deadpool 2.