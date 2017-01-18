Are Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds hinting Pierce Brosnan will be in ‘Deadpool 2’?

Ryan Reynolds shared this snap on his Instagram account that shows him goofing around with Hugh Jackman and Pierce Brosnan.LOS ANGELES, Jan 18 — What’s going on: Are Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman hinting at the possibility that Pierce Brosnan will be a part of Deadpool 2?

Reynolds and Jackman shared pictures on social media photos of them hanging out with Brosnan at a secret meeting which has left many wondering if Brosnan is being roped in to play time-travelling mutant Nathan Summers aka Cable.

The trio can be seen in a “hear no evil, speak no evil, see no evil” pose with Reynolds captioning his Instagram snap as: “Wolvie. Bond. Wade.”

According to DigitalSpy, Cable is the time-travelling son of X-Man Cyclops and Madelyne Pryor who journeys back into his own past to save mutant-kind from the brink of destruction.

Regardless of this latest rumour, X-Men fans are still eagerly waiting to see who actually gets cast as Cable in Deadpool 2.