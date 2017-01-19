Are George Clooney and wife Amal expecting twins?

George Clooney and his wife Amal pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film ‘Money Monster’ out of competition during the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 12, 2016. — Reuters picLONDON, Jan 19 — George Clooney and his wife Amal are said to be expecting the pitter-patter of tiny feet — two pairs to be exact — if recent reports are to be believed.

In Touch Weekly claimed that the Hollywood actor and the British-Lebanese human rights lawyer are expecting twins: A boy and a girl.

The gossip magazine cited a source close to the 38-year-old ‘mother-to-be’ as saying the Hollywood power couple were “surprised” when they found out they were expecting twins, but felt like they’d hit the “family jackpot”.

The news was first reported by the Lebanon Daily Star, who quoted a family source confirming the happy news of the pair’s twin pregnancy.

So far, the Clooneys have not commented on the reports, but sightings of Amal in loose clothing in an apparent attempt to hide a small baby bump during recent public appearances in London and Davos, Switzerland have fuelled the pregnancy rumours.

The couple, who married in September 2014, have been open about wanting to start a family for some time.