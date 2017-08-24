Are Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield getting back together?

Actors Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield pose for photographs at the world premiere of 'The Amazing Spiderman 2' in central London, April 10, 2014. ― Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Aug 24 — Could Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone be rekindling their romance?

There’s buzz online that the couple who broke up in 2015 have stayed close and could be giving love another try. People quoted a source as saying that the both Garfield and Stone still very much care for each other.

“They never stopped caring about each other. Even when they split, Emma and Andrew had great love and respect for each other.”

The Sun had also recently quoted a friend of Garfield's as saying: “Andrew’s feelings for Emma never softened, and now they are growing close once again.

“There is a lot of history between them but they are both so busy. At the moment, they are just seeing what happens.”

Garfield and Stone parted ways after nearly four years together.