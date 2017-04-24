Are Amber Heard and Elon Musk officially dating?

Amber Heard took to Instagram to share this snap of herself with Elon Musk at dinner together in Australia.QUEENSLAND, April 24 — Amber Heard and billionaire Tesla founder Elon Musk have been spotted packing on the PDA in God Coast, Australia seemingly confirming their rumoured relationship.

Heard is currently Down Under to film Aquaman and the actress and Musk were seen walking arm-in-arm at Gold Coast’s Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary.

Heard also took to social media to share a snap of herself resting her arm on Musk’s shoulder with a kiss-mark clearly visible on his cheek.

She captioned the flirty Instagram snap with a simple: “Cheeky”.

Heard’s highly-publicised divorce from Johnny Depp was finalised in January while Musk filed for divorce from wife Talulah Riley in January 2015.