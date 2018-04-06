Arctic Monkeys announce details of sixth album (VIDEO)

LONDON, April 6 — English rock band Arctic Monkeys have announced that their long-awaited sixth album is due for release in May, bearing the title Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino.
Album buzz has been building for months, spurred on by the group's announcements that it will perform a series of European and North American tour dates over the coming months, including a headlining gig at Lollapalooza.
Now the news has broken: Their much-hyped album will get its release on May 11, just days after that tour gets under way.
The album is currently available for pre-order, with options to include a special-edition vinyl and CD.
The band likewise revealed the track list for the album, which is as follows:
- Star Treatment
- One Point Perspective
- American Sports
- Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino
- Golden Trunks
- Four Out of Five
- The World's First Ever Monster Truck Front Flip
- Science Fiction
- She Looks Like Fun
- Batphone
- The Ultracheese — AFP-Relaxnews