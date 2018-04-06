Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Arctic Monkeys announce details of sixth album (VIDEO)

Friday April 6, 2018
07:06 AM GMT+8

LONDON, April 6 — English rock band Arctic Monkeys have announced that their long-awaited sixth album is due for release in May, bearing the title Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino.

Album buzz has been building for months, spurred on by the group's announcements that it will perform a series of European and North American tour dates over the coming months, including a headlining gig at Lollapalooza.

Now the news has broken: Their much-hyped album will get its release on May 11, just days after that tour gets under way.

The album is currently available for pre-order, with options to include a special-edition vinyl and CD.

(From left) Matt Helders, Nick O'Malley, singer Alex Turner and Jamie Cook of British indie rock band Arctic Monkeys at the 2014 BRIT Awards. — AFP pic(From left) Matt Helders, Nick O'Malley, singer Alex Turner and Jamie Cook of British indie rock band Arctic Monkeys at the 2014 BRIT Awards. — AFP picThe band likewise revealed the track list for the album, which is as follows:

  1. Star Treatment
  2. One Point Perspective
  3. American Sports
  4. Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino
  5. Golden Trunks
  6. Four Out of Five
  7. The World's First Ever Monster Truck Front Flip
  8. Science Fiction
  9. She Looks Like Fun
  10. Batphone
  11. The Ultracheese — AFP-Relaxnews

