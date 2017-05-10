Apple Music to unleash Harry Styles’ album documentary (VIDEO)

The cover for Harry Styles' first solo album 'Harry Styles'. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, May 10 — Apple Music revealed today that a surprise documentary about the making of Harry Styles’ first solo album will be released exclusively via its service just days after the debut of the singer’s self-titled record.

The documentary, titled Harry Styles: Behind the Music, is scheduled to drop next Monday and will give fans a glimpse into the making of the album, along with an exclusive interview with Styles himself.

A teaser trailer unveiled today also suggests that viewers will be privy to exclusive footage of Styles recording in a secluded studio in Jamaica and rehearsing with his new band at the legendary Abbey Road studio in London (via The Verge).

Harry Styles’ self-titled album will be released on Friday, May 12. — AFP-Relaxnews