Anya Taylor-Joy, Olivia Cooke team up for ‘Thoroughbreds’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, March 10 — Two of Hollywood’s brightest young stars, Anya Taylor-Joy and Olivia Cooke, have teamed up for Thoroughbreds, the story of two girls, one with too many emotions and one with none at all, who plan a murder.

Originally a play, the film is written and directed by Cory Finley.

Olivia Cooke: “I read the script and I loved it. I thought he was a woman because I’ve never read characters so good and fleshed out...”

Anya Taylor-Joy: “He knows us from the inside out in a very interesting and deep way.”

Olivia Cooke: “Erm... yeah.”

The film also marks the final performance by Anton Yelchin, who was killed in a freak accident in 2016. In the film, he plays the hapless drug dealer Tim who the girls blackmail to become a hitman.

“He’s so wonderful and I think as a — I can’t even say the words final performance — but as something for people to watch and see how talented he is, I think it’s a really wonderful experience because you realize he’s so versatile and he’s so alive and imbues his characters with so much empathy.”

Olivia Cooke is soon to be seen as the lead actress in Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One while Anya Taylor-Joy is playing the iconic demon sorceress X-Man Illyana Rasputin in the now delayed New Mutants.

“It’s been delayed for the right reasons and we’re hopefully going to end up with the film that everyone expects because there are so many people that love it so much,” Taylor-Joy said.

Before they hit the giddy heights of Hollywood, you can watch the pair in action in the critically acclaimed Thoroughbreds. — Reuters

Anya Taylor-Joy and Olivia Cooke have teamed up for ‘Thoroughbreds’. — Screen capture via Reuters video