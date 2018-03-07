Anti-poverty music campaign Global Citizen heads to London

Stevie Wonder performs onstage during the 2017 Global Citizen Festival in Central Park. — AFP picLONDON, March 7 — Global Citizen, the anti-poverty campaign known for its activism-driven concerts in New York, yesterday announced its first show in Britain.

The April 17 event, timed ahead of a summit of Commonwealth leaders in London, will press for funding to educate children in crisis zones, to promote gender equality and to eradicate preventable diseases such as polio and malaria.

The concert at the nearly 5,000-capacity 02 Academy Brixton will be free to fans who take actions such as sending letters to governments to advance the causes.

For its inaugural London event, Global Citizen chose a lineup of rising British stars including singers Emeli Sande and Gabrielle Aplin and producer Naughty Boy.

“Extreme poverty doesn’t have to exist in 2018 and it shouldn’t exist by 2030,” said another performer, the rapper Professor Green.

“It’s time we join Global Citizen and tell our leaders to create a world where everyone’s able to succeed,” he said.

The concert also marks the centennial year of the birth of Nelson Mandela, with Global Citizen planning more events dedicated to the anti-apartheid hero throughout 2018.

The Global Citizen Festival has been held each September since 2012 in New York’s Central Park with headliners who have included Beyonce, Stevie Wonder, Neil Young and Coldplay.

Global Citizen, which has also held editions in India and Germany and holds periodic public talks, aims to mobilize the young audiences usually seen at concerts to put development high on the international agenda.

Information on Global Citizen Live London event can be found at gclive.london. — AFP-Relaxnews