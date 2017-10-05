Ansel Elgort set for lead role in ‘The Goldfinch’ adaptation

Expected to accept the role of Decker, Elgort will be working under the direction of John Crowley. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Oct 5 — The star of Baby Driver and Divergent is in discussions with Warner Bros. and Amazon Studios to take on the main role in a feature film adaptation of 2013's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, The Goldfinch.

Donna Tartt's 2013 bestseller is headed for the silver screen.

An extended coming-of-age drama, it focuses on a young boy rocked by a terrorist attack and the work of art he was compelled to save from the rubble.

It tells the story of Theodore Decker, whose personal and material attachments to that day play out over the course of the novel.

Expected to accept the role of Decker, Elgort will be working under the direction of John Crowley whose previously completed features include Boy A (2007) and Brooklyn (2015,) both of which came away winners from the British Academy of Film and Television Awards.

Adapting the novel for screen is Peter Straughan of Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy" Wolf Hall, and Frank.

Having starred in hit June 2017 heist movie Baby Driver, Ansel Elgort leads crime drama November Criminals opposite Chloë Grace Moretz in December (previews from November,) and co-stars in the upcoming Billionaire Boys Club. — AFP-Relaxnews