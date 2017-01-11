Another sneak peek at ‘Cars 3’ with the new extended trailer (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Jan 11 ― Disney Pixar has released an extended trailer for “Cars 3,” giving another sneak peek of the next instalment of the animated franchise.

But for fans of Cars, things don’t look good for Lightning McQueen.

A new trailer for ‘Cars 3’ has been released. ― Screengrab from Disney-Pixar/Youtube videoAfter the trailer starts with a crash on the tracks, we hear Lightning been told, “You will never be the racer you once were: Accept it. You’ll never be as fast, but you can be smarter.”

Now older than the other cars, Lightning is struggling to keep his career going on a track of younger, newer models. But he refuses to back down, stating “I decide when I’m done.”

To find out his fate in what looks to be an emotional third movie, fans will have to wait until June 16 when Cars 3 hits theatres. ― AFP-Relaxnews