Another movie role for Whoopi Goldberg with Tyler Perry’s ‘The List’

Chelsea Clinton accepts a Glamour Woman of the Year award from actress Whoopi Goldberg during Glamour Magazine's annual awards ceremony in New York November 11, 2014. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, March 28 — American actress Whoopi Goldberg has joined the cast of Tyler Perry’s movie The List, coming to US theaters this fall.

The American actress has joined the cast of The List, a comedy drama in which she will star alongside Tiffany Haddish (Girls Trip), Tika Sumpter (First Date) and Omari Hardwich (Power).

The film is slated for November 2 release in the US.

Written, produced and directed by Tyler Perry, the movie tells the story of a woman, played by Tiffany Haddish, who has just been released from jail.

She reunites with her sister who is in an online relationship with a man who may be “catfishing” her.

The film reunites Goldberg with Perry.

The pair previously worked together on 2010’s For Colored Girls.

As well as being known for movie roles in Ghost and Sister Act, Whoopi Goldberg continues to co-host TV show The View, currently in its 21st season on US TV network ABC. — AFP-Relaxnews