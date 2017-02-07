Annette Bening to play Governor of Louisiana

Annette Bening in New York, December 5, 2016. Bening plays Dorothea, a free-spirited single mother who rents out rooms in her ramshackle home in the new film ‘20th Century Women.’ ― Picture by Chad Batka/The New York TimesLOS ANGELES, Feb 7 — The American actress Annette Bening has been added to the cast of Ryan Murphy’s Katrina: American Crime Story, the follow-up to The People v. O.J. Simpson.

The four-time Oscar-nominated actress will join actors Courtney B. Vance, Sarah Paulson and Cuba Gooding Jr.

Katrina: American Crime Story will follow the story of Hurricane Katrina, both during and after, and the American response to its devastation.

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (2016) was FX’s most-watched series ever, winning 9 Emmy Awards, two Golden Globe Awards and four Critics’ Choice Awards. It was also named an AFI Television Program of the Year.

One of Annette Bening’s most recent performances was in “20th Century Women” (2016) which earned a Golden Globe nomination.

Her role as Governor of Louisiana in Katrina: American Crime Story will be her first TV performance in over a decade. — AFP-Relaxnews