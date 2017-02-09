‘Anne of Green Gables’ adaptation hitting Netflix in May (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Feb 9 — Netflix has set a May 12 launch date for its new series Anne, an adaptation of Lucy Maud Montgomery’s 1908 novel Anne of Green Gables.

Set in the 1890s on Prince Edward Island, the series will tell the story of Anne Shirley, a young orphan who is mistakenly sent to live with an aging sister and brother.

The 13-year-old Anne will come to transform the lives of Marilla and Matthew Cuthbert and their small town.

The cast includes Amybeth McNulty as Anne, Geraldine James as sister Marilla and R.H. Thomson as brother Matthew Cuthber. — AFP-Relaxnews

The cast includes Amybeth McNulty as Anne, Geraldine James as sister Marilla and R.H. Thomson as brother Matthew Cuthbert. — AFP pic