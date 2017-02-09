Last updated Thursday, February 09, 2017 11:00 am GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

‘Anne of Green Gables’ adaptation hitting Netflix in May (VIDEO)

Thursday February 9, 2017
06:21 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Woods opens up on injury nightmare, doubts over his futureWoods opens up on injury nightmare, doubts over his future

The Edit: Doctor pulls live roach from woman’s skull in IndiaThe Edit: Doctor pulls live roach from woman’s skull in India

The Edit: Lady Gaga ventures into wineThe Edit: Lady Gaga ventures into wine

The Edit: ‘Anne of Green Gables’ on NetflixThe Edit: ‘Anne of Green Gables’ on Netflix

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

LOS ANGELES, Feb 9 — Netflix has set a May 12 launch date for its new series Anne, an adaptation of Lucy Maud Montgomery’s 1908 novel Anne of Green Gables.

Set in the 1890s on Prince Edward Island, the series will tell the story of Anne Shirley, a young orphan who is mistakenly sent to live with an aging sister and brother.

The 13-year-old Anne will come to transform the lives of Marilla and Matthew Cuthbert and their small town.

The cast includes Amybeth McNulty as Anne, Geraldine James as sister Marilla and R.H. Thomson as brother Matthew Cuthber. — AFP-Relaxnews

The cast includes Amybeth McNulty as Anne, Geraldine James as sister Marilla and R.H. Thomson as brother Matthew Cuthbert. — AFP picThe cast includes Amybeth McNulty as Anne, Geraldine James as sister Marilla and R.H. Thomson as brother Matthew Cuthbert. — AFP pic

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline