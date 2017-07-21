Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Anne Hathaway to star in sci-fi thriller ‘O2’

Anne Hathaway on February 28, 2016. — AFP pic Anne Hathaway on February 28, 2016. — AFP pic LOS ANGELES, July 21 — US actress Anne Hathaway has signed on to star in O2, a sci-fi thriller with a reportedly hefty budget, in the ballpark of US$10 million (RM42.9 million), according to Deadline.

Hathaway, who will also produce, will play a woman who wakes up inside a cryogenic chamber with no memory of how she got there and who is thrown into a race against time to escape before her air supply runs out.

Other producers on the film include Suzan Bymel, Echo Lake’s Adam Riback and James Engle, and IM Global’s Stuart Ford and Greg Shapiro.

The script has been penned by Christie LeBlanc and marks her feature film debut, and while no director is currently attached, production is expected to begin in the fall (via Deadline). — AFP-Relaxnews

